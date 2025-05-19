Cannes 2025: Ishaan Khatter calls 'Homebound' an 'important' film
What's the story
Having recently starred in Netflix's The Royals, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for his next film, Homebound.
Co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival under the 'Un Certain Regard' section.
Speaking to Zoom, Khatter expressed his pride in the project and its director, calling it an "important film."
Director's praise
Khatter praised Ghaywan's unique filmmaking style
Khatter went on to praise Ghaywan's unique filmmaking style, calling him a "very rare filmmaker" who is "sensitive, humane, and thoughtful."
He added that Ghaywan's films reflect his personality.
"His films are like Masaan because he's like that, and I just think people are not making films like this anymore," Khatter added.
Film's significance
'It's a very important film'
Khatter stressed the importance of Homebound, saying, "I'm very proud of this film. I can't wait for people to see it. I think it's a very important film."
He added that Ghaywan is "very protective" of the film.
Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers.