What's the story

Having recently starred in Netflix's The Royals, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for his next film, Homebound.

Co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival under the 'Un Certain Regard' section.

Speaking to Zoom, Khatter expressed his pride in the project and its director, calling it an "important film."