'Robinhood' to stream in Hindi and Tamil soon: Details here
What's the story
The recent Telugu film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, is now streaming on ZEE5.
The action-comedy, helmed by Venky Kudumula, was released in theaters on March 28.
Though the movie performed poorly at the box office, it has gained significant popularity on OTT.
Currently, it is available only in Telugu, but will soon be available in Hindi and Tamil.
Streaming expansion
'Robinhood' to reach wider audience with Hindi, Tamil versions
The Hindi and Tamil versions of Robinhood will be available for streaming from Thursday, reported OTTPlay.
Despite its box-office failure, the film has been a hit with OTT viewers, garnering nearly 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5.
With the holiday season now in full swing, a large section of the family audience has turned to streaming the film online.
The movie also features David Warner in a cameo.
Financial safety
Producers and stars of 'Robinhood' to benefit from OTT success
Despite the film's underwhelming box office performance, its producers have stayed financially secure.
Mythri Movie Makers, known for their work on Pushpa, invested heavily in Robinhood and sold the streaming rights to ZEE5 for a whopping amount.
Meanwhile, Nithiin has shifted focus to his upcoming film Thammudu, directed by Venu Sriram.