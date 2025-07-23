Cameron Green slams his second successive T20I fifty vs WI 

In a stunning display of power-hitting, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green led Australia to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second T20I at Sabina Park. The duo put on a record-breaking 131-run partnership for the third wicket, helping Australia accomplish the 173-run target with 28 balls to spare. The win gave Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, Green brought up his second successive fifty in this series. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Inglis, Green set this record for Australia Chasing 173, Australia's chase didn't start well as both openers, Glenn Maxwell (12) and Mitchell Marsh (21), could not convert their starts. However, Inglis (78*) and Green took charge of the innings and guided their side to victory with 28 balls remaining. Though Inglis's knock headlined the partnership, Green also batted with a strike rate of 175. He and Inglis put on a record-breaking stand of 119 runs, which is now Australia's highest third-wicket partnership in T20Is.

Stats Second fifty on the bounce for Green Green, who made a match-winning 51 in the opening game, scored 56* off just 32 balls in his latest outing, hitting three fours and four sixes. This was his fifth T20I fifty across 15 matches as he has raced to 370 runs at 33.63. 122 of his runs have come against WI at 40.66. Overall, Green smashed his eighth 50-plus score in T20s, taking his tally to 1,183 runs at 33.80 (100: 1).