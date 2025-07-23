Brandon King slams 51 vs Australia in 2nd T20I: Stats 

Brandon King , the West Indies opener, showcased his explosive batting in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia . Albeit in a losing cause, he scored a blistering 51 off just 36 balls at Sabina Park in Jamaica. His innings included a stunning assault on debutant Matthew Kuhnemann, who was hit for 20 runs in a single over. Here are his stats.

Knock A fiery knock from King West Indies, batting first, managed to score 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. King scored a fine half-century at the top. He was brilliant in the powerplay and dominated a 63-run opening stand with Shai Hope. The partnership ended when Adam Zampa dismissed King in the eighth over. The opener got to his half-century earlier in that over.

Stats Here are his T20I numbers King smashed 51 off just 36 balls, having slammed three fours and four maximums. The batter has raced to 1,568 runs from 65 T20Is at 27.03. He slammed his 12th fifty. 839 of his runs have come at home at 27.96. Against Australia, he now owns 162 runs at 25 as this was his second fifty against them.

Farewell performance Russell played his last international match Andre Russell played a blistering knock of 36 runs off just 15 balls, including two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 240. This was his last match in international cricket. Russell bowed out with 1,122 runs from 86 T20Is at a strike rate of 163.80. The tally also includes 61 wickets at an economy of 9.43.