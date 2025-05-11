May 11, 202509:17 am

What's the story

The Bombay High Court has stayed the OTT release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The order comes after the film's distributor, PVR Inox, objected to Maddock Films's sudden decision to stream the movie directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The development was announced a day before its theatrical release on May 9.

The court ruled that the film must complete its eight-week run in theaters before being released digitally.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.