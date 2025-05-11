Why Bombay HC halted 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' OTT release
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has stayed the OTT release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.
The order comes after the film's distributor, PVR Inox, objected to Maddock Films's sudden decision to stream the movie directly on Amazon Prime Video.
The development was announced a day before its theatrical release on May 9.
The court ruled that the film must complete its eight-week run in theaters before being released digitally.
Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Legal dispute
Background: Maddock-PVR Inox's legal dispute
On Friday, PVR Inox sent a legal notice to Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar, claiming they suffered losses worth ₹60 crore after the movie was suddenly withdrawn from theatrical release.
Per a Pinkvilla report, PVR Inox has suffered losses due to "trailer placements during prime programming slots across thousands of screens, explosive poster and banner displays across cinema properties, standee display across high footfall properties, social media promotions, and operational planning on confirmed release timelines."
Release update
The film's digital release was announced on Thursday
Maddock Films announced the film's digital release on Thursday, calling it off due to "heightened security drills across the nation" amid India-Pakistan conflict.
The decision drew criticism from PVR Inox, which said it breached their agreement with Maddock Films.
The contract stated that the movie must play in theaters for at least eight weeks before releasing online.
The next court hearing is on June 16.
Statement
Here's what Maddock Films said in its announcement
Sharing the news, the production house said, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16, only on Prime Video, worldwide."
"While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND."