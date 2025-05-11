Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' to stream on this platform post-theatrical run
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi, who has played a range of roles in films such as Jawan, Super Deluxe and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, will be next seen in the Tamil project Ace.
The movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 23 and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release, reported OTTPlay.
The film also stars Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.
Trailer release
'Ace' trailer to be launched on Sunday
The trailer of Ace is slated to release on Sunday.
The film has been directed by Aarumugakumar, who helmed the 2018 Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.
This will be his second collaboration with Sethupathi.
The film also features Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, etc.
Production details
'Ace' produced by 7Cs Entertainment, music by Justin Prabhakaran
Ace is produced by 7Cs Entertainment, which had previously produced Sethupathi's Laabam.
The film's music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with Karan B Rawat as the cinematographer and Fenny Oliver as the editor.
Sethupathi was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2, released in December 2024.