Vijay Sethupathi, who has played a range of roles in films such as Jawan, Super Deluxe and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, will be next seen in the Tamil project Ace.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 23 and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release, reported OTTPlay.

The film also stars Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.