Hyundai CRETA becomes best-selling car in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that its mid-size SUV, the Hyundai CRETA , has emerged as the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the January-July 2025 period. The model sold a whopping 1,17,458 units during this time, marking an impressive 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the same period in 2024. This achievement highlights CRETA's dominance in the mid-size SUV segment and its widespread appeal among Indian consumers.

Market presence We are humbled by our customers' unwavering love: Tarun Garg Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Hyundai CRETA continues to be a symbol of aspiration for customers. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, said they are humbled by their customers' unwavering love and trust. He added that becoming India's best-selling car across all segments in January-July 2025 is not just a sales milestone but also reflects the emotional connect CRETA has built over the years.

Vehicle specifications Powertrain options and competition The Hyundai CRETA is available in a range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, and electric options. These come with manual and automatic transmission options. Despite stiff competition in the SUV space from models like Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and SKODA Kushaq, CRETA continues to set industry benchmarks as India's most preferred SUV.