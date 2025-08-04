Maruti's first car with underbody CNG tank debuts next month

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a new mid-size SUV, codenamed Y17, on September 3. The model will come with a CNG variant, and shall be the first passenger vehicle from the automaker to feature an underbody CNG tank. This innovative design is aimed at providing more boot space for customers.

Technological advancement Addressing customer concerns about boot space The underbody CNG tank installation is being hailed as the biggest update in Maruti's CNG technology. The move comes after customers raised concerns over limited boot space due to the placement of the CNG tank. "We are addressing the space-related concerns of our customers with this update," a company source told Moneycontrol, highlighting how this innovation will enhance user experience.

Market dominance What is Maruti's S-CNG technology? Maruti's S-CNG (smart-CNG) is a proprietary factory-fitted compressed natural gas technology. Unlike aftermarket fitments, these CNG kits are directly installed on the production line for complete integration. The engine, transmission, suspension as well as brakes of cars are calibrated for CNG from day one. This has helped the firm maintain its lead in the passenger vehicle market with high CNG volumes compared to rivals.