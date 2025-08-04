Adani Group won't make EV batteries with BYD in India

Report

What did Bloomberg's report say?

Bloomberg's report had claimed that the Adani Group was exploring a partnership with Chinese EV giant BYD to manufacture batteries in India. The collaboration was said to be part of Adani's push into clean energy. The report also claimed that group chairman Gautam Adani was "personally heading discussions" with BYD executives, and that the talks were at an early stage but might not progress due to diplomatic tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.