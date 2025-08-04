India win their third-ever Test at The Oval: Key stats

India beat England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval on August 4. The visitors successfully defended 373, bowling England out for 367 on a dramatic Day 5. Notably, England were 301/3 at one stage. This helped India draw the five-match series 2-2. India's thrilling win, their third at The Oval, was marked by several standout performances. Mohammed Siraj took a match-defining fourth-innings fifer. Here are the key stats.

Summary Summary of The Oval Test India scored 224 runs in the 1st innings, with English pacers getting significant help. Gus Atkinson claimed a fifer on return. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes got ruled out for the match remainder after an injury. England scored 247 runs, taking a 23-run lead. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked four-fers. In the 3rd innings, India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton to post 396. England's Josh Tongue claimed a fifer. England Joe Root and Harry Brook shine, before India bounced back.

Chase How did England fare in the run-chase? England openers added 50 runs for the 1st wicket. On Day 4, Prasidh sent overnight batter Ben Duckett back. Siraj then trapped Ollie Pope in front with a nip-backer, with England placed at 106/3. A 195-run stand between Root and Pope helped England. Brook (111) perished before tea, while Jacob Bethell and Root also departed. Requiring 35 runs, England started with successive boundaries on Day 5. However, Siraj removed Jamie Smith to give India some hope.

Brook 10th Test century for Brook Brook, who scored a half-century in the 2nd innings, managed 111 in the 4th. Brook ended up scoring 111 runs from just 98 balls. He hit 14 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 30th Test, Brook has raced to 2,820 runs from 50 innings. His average reads 57.55. Brook smashed his 10th century in Tests. He also owns 13 fifties. In his debut series versus India, Brook clocked his 2nd ton (50s: 2). He finished with 481 runs at 53.44.

Do you know? 3rd quickest hundred against India by an Englishman As per Cricbuzz, Brook recorded the third quickest hundred (91 balls) by an England batter against India in Tests. He is only behind Jamie Smith (80 balls) and Ben Duckett (88 balls).

Root 13,500 Test runs for Root; 105th fifty-plus score Root managed 105 runs from 152 balls (4s: 14). He was dismissed by Prasidh after getting an edge behind to the keeper. England were 337/6 when Root departed. During the course of his knock, Root surpassed 13,500 Test runs (13,543). Root, came into this Test with 13,409 runs. He scored 29 in the first outing and then got to the milestone with his 62nd in the second. Root now owns 105 50-plus scores in Test cricket (100s: 39, 50s: 66).

Root Root hammers record-breaking 39th Test hundred Root became the 4th-highest centurion in Test cricket. The Englishman, who equaled Kumar Sangakkara with his 38th ton in the 4th England vs India, Manchester Test, took his tally to 39. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) in terms of centuries. Root also brought up his 24th century on home soil in addition to owning 33 fifties. He surpassed Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, who registered 23 hundreds each at home.

Do you know? Root and Brook clock this partnership record As per Cricbuzz, the 195-run stand between Root and Brook is the second-highest for England against India in the 4th innings, behind 269* runs added by Root and Jonny Bairstow in England's highest successful chase in Tests at Edgbaston in 2022.

Duckett Duckett scores valiant fifty in run-chase for England Duckett slammed a half-century in the 4th innings. The England opener, who resumed Day 4 on an unbeaten 34, added another 20 runs to his tally. Duckett's 54 was laced with 6 fours. He consumed 83 balls. The England opener owns 2,872 Test runs from 38 matches (70 innings) at 42.86. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, Duckett owns 823 runs at 37.40 from 12 Tests (22 innings).

3rd innings How did India fare in the 3rd innings? India scored 396 in the 3rd innings. Jaiswal led the way with a solid 118-run knock. Akash Deep hammered his maiden Test fifty, coming in at number 4 as a nightwatchman on Day 2. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53) played important roles in helping India surpass 350. In between, Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a 34-run effort.

Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 118 Jaiswal resumed Day 3 unscathed on 51 from 49 balls. Notably, he was dropped by Liam Dawson when on 40 and by Harry Brook early in the 5th over on Day 2. Jaiswal added a 107-run stand alongside Akash Deep for the 3rd wicket before stitching 40 runs with Karun Nair and 44 alongside Jadeja. Jaiswal ended up scoring 118 runs from 164 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes.

Stats 6th Test ton for Jaiswal Jaiswal, who perished for 2 runs in the 1st innings, got to his 6th century in Test cricket with the 118-run knock. He raced to 2,209 runs at an average of 50.20. He also owns 12 fifties from 24 matches. In 10 Tests versus England, he owns 1,123 runs at 62.38 (100s: 4, 50s: 5). Playing his 14th away Test (home of opposition), Jaiswal owns 1,118 runs at 43. He has four away tons and 5 fifties.

Akash Deep Akash Deep slams his maiden Test fifty Akash Deep put a value on his wicket after being asked to come out at number 4 as a nightwatchman. The player's 66-run knock came off 94 balls. He hit 12 fours and struck at 70.21. This was Akash Deep's 2nd fifty in First-Class cricket and also his career-best score. He owns 640 runs in FC cricket. 163 of his runs have come in Test cricket.

Do you know? A unique record for Akash Deep As per ESPNcricinfo, Akash Deep is only the second Indian nightwatchman to score a half-century in the 21st century. Former spinner Amit Mishra managed it twice, hitting 50 at No. 3 against Bangladesh in 2010 and 84 from No. 5 at The Oval in 2011.

Jadeja Jadeja slams his 27th fifty, surpasses 1,500 runs vs England Jadeja smashed a 77-ball 53 in the 3rd innings. He shared a 44-run stand with Jaiswal and another 50 runs alongside Jurel. Jadeja recorded his 27th Test fifty. He also owns 5 tons. Playing his 85th Test (128 innings), Jadeja owns 3,886 runs at 37.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed 1,500 Test runs versus England. In 25 matches, he has scored 1,547 runs at 41.81. This was his 11th fifty vs England (100s: 3).

Information Jadeja finishes with 516 runs in the series Jadeja finished the series with a tally of 516 runs from 5 Tests (10 innings). Notably, Jadeja's average reads a stunning 86. He registered 1 ton and 5 fifties. Jadeja was stupendous in India's 2nd innings in this series. His scores in the 2nd innings are: 25* 69* 61* 107* and 53.

Sundar Sundar hammers 53 versus England Sundar arrived when India were 323/7 in the 3rd session on Day 3. He added 34 runs alongside Jadeja before posting a 39-run stand for the final wicket with Prasidh (0*). Sundar faced 46 balls and struck at 115.22. Sundar, who played in four of the 5 Tests in this series, finished with 284 runs from 8 innings at 47.33. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the series.

Gill Gill becomes 3rd captain with 750-plus runs in a series Shubman Gill ended the 2025 Test tour of England with 754 runs. Gill's knock of 11 in the 3rd innings helped him scale down the tally of Graham Gooch, who scored 752 runs versus India as captain in 1990. The Indian skipper managed 21 and 11 in final Test. Gill became the 3rd captain to score 750-plus runs in a Test series after Sir Don Bradman (810 vs ENG, 1936/37) and Gooch (752 vs IND, 1990).

Tongue Josh Tongue claims his 2nd fifer in Tests England pacer Tongue was the pick of the bowlers for his side against India in the 3rd innings. Tongue clocked figures worth 5/125 from 30 overs. In the series, Tongue, who played three Tests, finished with a tally of 19 scalps at 29.05. Playing his 6th Test, Tongue has 31 wickets at 30. This was his 2nd fifer. Earlier in the 1st innings, he claimed a three-fer.

Atkinson Atkinson finishes with 8 scalps in the match England pacer Gus Atkinson claimed three wickets in the 3rd innings. He raced to 63 Test scalps for England, including 45 on home soil. Earlier, he floored India with figures worth 5/33 from 21.4 overs in the 1st innings. This was his 4th fifer in Tests. He also owns one match haul of 10 scalps.

2nd innings England score 247 in 2nd innings The English openers launched an aggressive attack with their side scoring 109/1 at lunch on Day 2. India bossed the 2nd session to make a comeback before restricting England to 247 after tea. England openers Zak Crawley and Duckett scored 92 runs in just 77 balls, capitalizing on every minor mistake by the Indian bowlers. After Prasidh sent Crawley back, Siraj turned the game in India's favor. Siraj picked the final England wicket in the form of Brook (53).

Crawley Crawley attains two massive feats with 64-run blitz Crawley ended up smashing a 57-ball 64. He dealt in boundaries, hitting as many as 14 fours. Crawley surpassed 3,000 runs in ICC World Test Championship history. He accomplished the milestone with his 37th run. Earlier, he went past 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket with his 14th of the contest. Crawley hit his 19th fifty (100s: 5).

Information 13th Test fifty for Brook England's Brook hit a crucial 53-run knock for his side. Brook arrived to the crease when England were 142/3. Brook slammed five fours and a six in his knock of 53 from 64 balls. This was his 13th Test fifty.

1st innings India perish for 224 in the 1st innings As mentioned, India scored 224 in the 1st innings. India ended a rain-hit Day 1 on 204/6, with Karun Nair slamming a fifty. On Day 2, India lost overnight batters Nair and Sundar as India folded cheaply. Nair was dismissed early on Day 2 after resuming on an unbeaten 52. The Indian batter consumed 109 balls for his 57. He slammed 8 fours. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score for India in Tests. For England, Gus Atkinson claimed a fifer.

Records Unique records made in this Test (1) A total of 21 hundreds were registered in this series, equaling the record made by Australia in West Indies, 1955. The series witnessed 50 individual 50-plus scores, equaling 50 recorded in The Ashes, 1993. Root and Brook posted the 4th-highest 4th innings partnerships against India in Tests. Root slammed his 57th Test fifty-plus score in England, the joint second-most for anyone in home Tests alongside Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. Only Ricky Ponting (61) is ahead.