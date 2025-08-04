These credit cards are ideal for frequent travelers in India

If you're a frequent traveler who prefers using a credit card for payments, it's worth investing in one that offers discounts or cashbacks on travel-related expenses. Earning reward points on flight or hotel bookings can be an added bonus. Here are five popular credit cards in India that offer great discounts and cashback deals to their users.

Card 1 HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Card The HDFC Diners Club Privilege card offers two complimentary airport lounge accesses every calendar quarter across the globe. For every ₹150 spent, cardholders earn four reward points. The card also gives up to 10x rewards on flight tickets as well as stays booked at over 150 hotels (both domestic and international).

Card 2 ICICI Bank MakeMyTrip Signature Card The ICICI MakeMyTrip Signature Card offers one complimentary international airport lounge access per year and eight domestic airport lounge accesses. For every ₹200 spent, cardholders get four reward points on hotel bookings and two points on flight bookings. This card is perfect for those who frequently travel both domestically and internationally, as it provides plenty of opportunities to earn rewards through everyday spending.

Card 3 SBI IRCTC Platinum Card The SBI IRCTC Platinum Card lets you earn up to 10% value back as reward points on booking AC1, AC2, AC3, executive chair and chair car tickets through IRCTC. This makes it an ideal choice for frequent train travelers looking to make the most out of their journey with additional rewards on every ticket booked.

Card 4 Axis Bank Magnus Card The Axis Bank Magnus card offers unlimited complimentary international lounge visits, and four additional guest visits per year with a priority pass card. The card also gives up to 15% off on Oberoi and Trident hotels (both domestic and international).