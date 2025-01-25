What's the story

India's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, has reported a massive 14.8% YoY jump in its standalone profit after tax for the third quarter.

The bank's net profit surged to ₹11,792 crore in the December quarter.

At the same time, the bank also saw a 9.1% YoY increase in its net interest income (NII) which stood at ₹20,371 crore during the period.