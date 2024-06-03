Next Article

Adani Group and ICICI Bank launch co-branded credit cards

07:53 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Adani Group, in collaboration with ICICI Bank, has announced its foray into the financial sector by launching co-branded credit cards. The cards offer airport-linked benefits, marking it as India's first of this kind. The venture is integrated with the group's Adani One app, and is launched in partnership with Visa. Vice President of Group Finance at Adani Group, Jeet Adani, described the new credit cards as a "window to a seamless digital ecosystem."

Features

Credit cards offer exclusive benefits across the Adani ecosystem

The co-branded credit cards offer up to 7% Adani Reward Points on spending across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem. This includes bookings via the Adani One app, services at Adani-managed airports, payments at Adani CNG pumps, and paying electricity bills. The cards also offer benefits like free air tickets, premium lounge access, porter service, valet service, and premium car parking. Discounts on duty-free shopping and F&B spending at airports are additional perks offered to cardholders.

Strategic approach

ICICI Bank and Adani Group's focus on customer-centric solutions

Rakesh Jha, Executive Director of ICICI Bank, stated that the launch of the co-branded credit cards aligns with their 'Customer 360' focus. He emphasized that their digital products, process improvements, and service delivery, allow them to offer holistic solutions to customers seamlessly. Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for Visa India and South Asia, added that these cards will empower globetrotting cardholders, with an elite travel and shopping experience both online and offline.

Card details

Pricing and benefits of the new cards

The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card has an annual fee of ₹5,000, with joining benefits worth ₹9,000. Meanwhile, the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card carries an annual fee of ₹750, with joining benefits worth ₹5,000. Both cards offer a range of lifestyle-enhancing benefits designed to elevate cardholders' airport and travel experience, including free cinema tickets, and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spending.