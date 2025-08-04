India's richest park their wealth mainly in real estate, gold

A recent report by Bernstein has revealed that a major chunk of India 's wealthiest citizens' assets is invested in real estate and gold. The study defines this elite group as the 'Uber Rich,' which includes Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNI), High Net Worth Individuals (HNI), and the Affluent class. Together, these groups account for just 1% of Indian households but control nearly 60% of the country's total assets and 70% of its financial assets.

Wealth distribution Financial assets and serviceable investments India's total household wealth is estimated at $19.6 trillion, with the Uber Rich controlling a whopping $11.6 trillion (59%). However, only $2.7 trillion of this is invested in serviceable financial assets such as mutual funds, equities, insurance, and bank or government deposits. The rest, about $8.9 trillion, is tied up in non-serviceable assets like physical real estate, gold, and cash holdings.

Market potential Wealth management opportunities in India The Bernstein report highlights a major business opportunity for wealth managers and investment advisors in India, especially as the affluent class starts diversifying away from traditional investments. Despite their financial wealth, this segment remains largely underpenetrated by formal wealth management services, with a large portion of their assets still unmanaged.