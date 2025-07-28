Only 25% of 850M internet users in India shop online

A recent report by McKinsey & Company has highlighted the immense potential of India's e-commerce sector. The study revealed that only 20-25% of India's 850 million internet users currently engage in online shopping. This is a stark contrast to developed markets like the US and China , where over 85% of internet users shop online. The report also noted that e-commerce contributes to just 7-9% of total retail sales in India.

Growth projection E-commerce's contribution to India's total retail sales to double Despite its current small share, the report predicts that e-commerce's contribution to India's total retail sales will more than double (between 15% and 17%) by 2030. This growth is expected to be fueled by new business models, expansion into new categories, and rising demand from tier-two and tier-three cities. The report also highlighted a strong surge in e-commerce activity in India over the past few years.

Market evolution New business models reshaping the industry The McKinsey report also noted that new business models are reshaping the Indian e-commerce industry. Quick commerce and social commerce together account for over 15% of the market today, a figure that is expected to exceed 25% by 2030. E-commerce companies are also exploring new categories like instant bookings for domestic services, professional help, and medical aid.