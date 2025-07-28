MakeMyTrip has made hotel booking easier for you in UK

In a major development, MakeMyTrip has signed a strategic partnership with Premier Inn, the UK's largest hotel chain. The collaboration will see more than 900 Premier Inn properties added to MakeMyTrip's international hotel portfolio. The move is aimed at providing Indian travelers with more accommodation choices across key cities in the UK .

Expansion Premier Inn caters to budget-friendly stays Premier Inn is known for its budget-friendly stays and extensive presence in towns and cities across the UK. The partnership with MakeMyTrip will further strengthen the latter's international hotel portfolio, while also catering to the growing outbound travel from India. This strategic move comes as part of MakeMyTrip's efforts to expand its international hotel network through direct contracts with hotels in high-demand destinations.

Growth strategy MakeMyTrip has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels In the last year alone, MakeMyTrip has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels in 50 cities across 20 countries. These locations account for over half of all outbound travel from India. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said they have been focusing on expanding their international accommodation offerings across key hubs like the UK, Europe, and the US.