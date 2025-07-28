BSNL to install 400 towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

In a major push to improve digital connectivity, the Indian government has announced plans to install 400 new Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) towers in Naxalite-affected and remote areas of Chhattisgarh . The initiative was announced by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Telecommunications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. He said the installation will be done in phases after getting required approvals from security forces and forest department.

Connectivity expansion BSNL providing 4G services across India Pemmasani highlighted that BSNL is already offering high-quality 4G services across the country. He said, "With this expansion, we are realizing the mission of delivering digital connectivity to the last village in the country." The minister also stressed on the government's commitment toward development work in Left-Wing Extremist (LWE)-affected places and their strategy to deliver services at people's doorsteps.

Inclusive initiatives Government plans to digitize schools The Centre plans to digitize schools to help students prepare for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. Special facilities will also be offered for differently-abled students under a sensitive and inclusive initiative. "Rapid development and transformation are now being seen in deprived, tribal, and remote areas as well," Pemmasani said while highlighting these efforts.