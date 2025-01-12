What's the story

Three Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the dense forest area of a national park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The operation was launched based on intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the region.

A huge cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the site after the encounter.

Efforts are on to identify the three dead uniformed Maoists at the Bijapur site. Security forces are also combing the area for any remaining Maoists.