3 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
What's the story
Three Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the dense forest area of a national park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
The operation was launched based on intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the region.
A huge cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the site after the encounter.
Efforts are on to identify the three dead uniformed Maoists at the Bijapur site. Security forces are also combing the area for any remaining Maoists.
Attack aftermath
Encounter follows IED attack on CRPF jawan
The encounter comes just one day after an IED attack injured a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Saturday.
The blast took place during an area domination exercise by the CRPF's 196 Battalion stationed at Mahadev Ghat.
The injured jawan was later rushed to Bijapur District Hospital for treatment.
Countermeasures
Security forces intensify demining efforts
In light of the repeated IED attacks by Maoists, security forces have intensified their demining efforts.
A major encounter at the Sukma-Bijapur border led to more casualties and the recovery of weapons.
The operation was conducted by teams of district reserve guards, the special task force, and CRPF's jungle warfare unit.
Border attack
IED attack at Sukma-Bijapur border kills 8 jawans
Notably, the encounter at the Sukma-Bijapur border came after a tragic IED attack that killed eight jawans.
The blast left a huge crater on the road and scattered debris from a security vehicle across a wide area.
In the wake of this incident, more personnel have been deployed by security forces to secure the area.
"More details are awaited," Bijapur police officials said