The revised interest rate will be applicable from July 1 to September 30

Central government holds GPF interest rate steady at 7.1%

By Mudit Dube 05:32 pm Jul 03, 202505:32 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has announced that the interest rate for the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related provident fund schemes will remain unchanged at 7.1% for the July-September quarter of 2025. The decision was confirmed by a notification from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) on July 2, 2025. The revised interest rate will be applicable from July 1 to September 30, covering various funds maintained by different government departments for their employees.