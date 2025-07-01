British royal family to receive $118M from taxpayers this year

The British Royal Household has announced that it will receive £86.3 million ($118.50 million) from the UK government this year. The amount, known as the Sovereign Grant, is used for maintaining palaces and supporting official duties of the royals. This funding is sourced from British taxpayers and has been a tradition since 1760 when King George III agreed to hand over profits from the Crown Estate to the government in exchange for annual funding.

Funding details What does the Sovereign Grant cover? The Sovereign Grant serves as an expense account for the monarch and their representatives. It covers costs such as travel, staff salaries, and upkeep of historic properties. However, security expenses are not included in this grant. The royal family carried out more than 1,900 public engagements in the UK and abroad last year. Also, more than 93,000 guests attended 828 events at official royal palaces during the same period.

Palace upgrades Grant includes $47M for Buckingham Palace refurbishment The £86.3 million grant is divided into a core grant of £51.8 million ($71.1 million) and £34.5 million ($47.4 million) for Buckingham Palace's refurbishment. The palace, a major tourist attraction in central London, is undergoing extensive modernization work including updates to electric cabling and pipework, elevators, as well as bathrooms. The report also revealed plans to decommission the royal train after a review of its use and value for money.

Sustainability initiatives Royal family plans to electrify vehicle fleet The Royal Household plans to increase its use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and continue electrifying its vehicle fleet. Last year, they announced plans for an "almost fully electric" fleet but did not specify a date. The King's two Bentleys shall be modified to run on biofuel. The royal family's income comes from the Sovereign Grant, Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall estates, as well as personal property and investments.