'Gross, uncivilized': Zohran Mamdani's rice-eating video stirs racism debate  

A video of Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating rice with his hands has sparked a controversy in the United States . The controversy started when Congressman Brandon Gill reshared the video while commenting that "civilized people in America" don't eat like that. The video soon went viral, with many noting that Gill's wife is also of Indian ancestry. Gill's wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, however, defended her husband, claiming she always uses a fork to eat rice.

Defense and criticism 'I always use a fork to eat rice' "I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family...they are also Christian and they use forks too," she responded to criticism. However, her statement drew criticism from netizens who questioned the need to issue a statement belittling India. Some even shared pictures of her father, Dinesh D'Souza, eating with his hands and accused Danielle of lying.

Twitter Post Gill's controversial post on X Civilized people in America don’t eat like this.



If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World. https://t.co/TYQkcr0nFE — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 30, 2025

Cultural debate Video of Mamdani eating rice with hands The video was amplified by "End Wokeness," a pro-Trump page. "Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands," the page captioned the video. Joining in the derogatory name-calling, many called the practice "gross," while some asked why he can't use cutlery. However, some defended the practice as a common South Asian food custom. Avatans Kumar, a journalist, defended eating with hands but criticized Mamdani for perpetuating stereotypes for political gains.

Personal view Eating with hands part of my identity: Mamdani In an interview, Mamdani had said eating with hands is part of his identity. He said food tells the story of migration and being a minority. "If I'm in India, I'm Muslim. If I'm in New York City, I'm all of these things," he said. He said his father taught him that being a minority means seeing the truth of a place with all its complexities.