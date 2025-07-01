'Gross, uncivilized': Zohran Mamdani's rice-eating video stirs racism debate
What's the story
A video of Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating rice with his hands has sparked a controversy in the United States. The controversy started when Congressman Brandon Gill reshared the video while commenting that "civilized people in America" don't eat like that. The video soon went viral, with many noting that Gill's wife is also of Indian ancestry. Gill's wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, however, defended her husband, claiming she always uses a fork to eat rice.
Defense and criticism
'I always use a fork to eat rice'
"I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family...they are also Christian and they use forks too," she responded to criticism. However, her statement drew criticism from netizens who questioned the need to issue a statement belittling India. Some even shared pictures of her father, Dinesh D'Souza, eating with his hands and accused Danielle of lying.
Twitter Post
Gill's controversial post on X
Civilized people in America don’t eat like this.— Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 30, 2025
If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World. https://t.co/TYQkcr0nFE
Cultural debate
Video of Mamdani eating rice with hands
The video was amplified by "End Wokeness," a pro-Trump page. "Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands," the page captioned the video. Joining in the derogatory name-calling, many called the practice "gross," while some asked why he can't use cutlery. However, some defended the practice as a common South Asian food custom. Avatans Kumar, a journalist, defended eating with hands but criticized Mamdani for perpetuating stereotypes for political gains.
Personal view
Eating with hands part of my identity: Mamdani
In an interview, Mamdani had said eating with hands is part of his identity. He said food tells the story of migration and being a minority. "If I'm in India, I'm Muslim. If I'm in New York City, I'm all of these things," he said. He said his father taught him that being a minority means seeing the truth of a place with all its complexities.
Election outcome
Trump calls Mamdani a '100% communist lunatic'
After Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primary last week, US President Donald Trump described his looks as "terrible" and his voice as "grating" on his social media platform, Truth Social. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "Let's say this, if he does get in, I'm going to be president, and he is going to have to do the right thing, but they're not getting any money. He's got to do right thing." He also labeled Mamdani a "communist."