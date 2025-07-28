Gig hiring to jump 15-20%, generate over 2.16L seasonal jobs

With India 's festival season starting early and extending into Tier 2 and 3 cities, retailers, e-commerce platforms, and logistics companies are ramping up gig hiring. The trend is expected to increase by 15-30% this year as businesses look for wider reach and faster fulfillment, according to Moneycontrol. Adecco India estimates over 2.16 lakh seasonal jobs will be created this year, marking a 15-20% rise in gig employment.

Strategic shift Companies are now focused on deployment speed and workforce readiness Deepesh Gupta, Director and Head of General Staffing at Adecco India, said this year's festive season is marked by a sharper demand curve. He added that companies are now focused on deployment speed and workforce readiness. The trend is reflected in the industry with hiring platforms like TeamLease predicting gig roles could rise by as much as 30%.

Information Travel and hospitality sectors also witnessing spike in hiring The e-commerce, retail, logistics, and quick commerce sectors are driving this demand. Even the travel and hospitality sectors are witnessing a 20-25% spike in hiring. According to TeamLease and NLB Services data, logistics and retail alone contribute over 60% of the gig hiring volume.

Geographic expansion Hiring in Tier 2 and 3 cities on rise Hiring in Tier 2 and 3 cities is on the rise. Adecco has observed a whopping 42% year-on-year (YoY)increase in demand from these locations, thanks to improved gig awareness and digital onboarding infrastructure. Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, said these regions are becoming an integral part of festive hiring conversations due to a growing talent pool driven by better digital access and interest in flexible income opportunities.