'Rabies killing infants...aged': SC takes cognizance of stray dog menace 

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of a news report detailing rabies cases from stray dog bites, including infant fatalities. The report, published in the Delhi edition of The Times of India, was titled City hounded by strays and kids pay price. A bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala noted that the facts are alarming and disturbing.

Rising concern Matter to be placed before Chief Justice The court observed, "Every day, hundreds of dog bites reported in cities and areas in the outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately young infants, children and aged are falling prey to this dreadful disease." The bench has directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai for further directions.

Tragic incident Report on girl's death due to dog bite The report cited by the court detailed a stray dog attack on a six-year-old girl in Delhi's Rohini area. Chavi Sharma was attacked by a rabid stray on June 30 while visiting her aunt. She suffered multiple bites, leaving deep wounds on her left leg, arm, and palm. After being admitted to Ambedkar Hospital for anti-rabies treatment, she developed a fever on July 24.