Former SL batter Kaushal Silva named Hong Kong's head coach 

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kaushal Silva has been appointed as the head coach of the Hong Kong men's cricket team. His appointment comes ahead of Hong Kong's 2025 T20 Asia Cup campaign, which starts on September 9 with a match against Afghanistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, this wil be Silva's first major assignment with an international side. Here are further details.

Career trajectory A look at Silva's career Silva had a successful career as a player, as he featured in 39 Tests for Sri Lanka between 2011 and 2018. A successful wicketkeeper-batter, Silva scored 2,099 Test runs at an average of 28.36, with three tons and 12 half-centuries. The 39-year-old has a record 13,932 runs from 209 First-Class matches at an average of 46.44. His tally includes 41 tons and 54 half-centuries.

Strategic alignment Cricket Hong Kong's vision Burji Shroff, the Cricket Hong Kong chairperson, said Silva's appointment fits perfectly with their long-term plans. "Kaushal's dedication to nurturing and developing talent resonates with our vision for the future of cricket in Hong Kong," Shroff said. He added that they believe under Silva's guidance, they can not only improve their competitive standing but also promote the sport within their community.