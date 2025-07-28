Chiranjeevi-director Bobby's upcoming film to begin in September: Report
What's the story
Director Bobby Kolli (also known as KS Ravindra), who previously directed Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, will be teaming up with the superstar again for a new project. Although an official announcement is awaited, a report by 123Telugu suggests that the shooting for this untitled film will commence in September 2025. Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni has been roped in to oversee the visuals for this venture.
About the film
The film will be a mix of action and entertainment
Earlier, a source revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Bobby has readied a powerful script for Chiranjeevi and it would be a great mix of action and entertainment." "It would be one of the most-awaited movies in 2025 since Waltair Veerayya was the highest-grossing film for Chiranjeevi with ₹150 crores plus collections."
Packed calendar
Chiranjeevi's busy schedule
Chiranjeevi is currently juggling multiple projects. Apart from his collaboration with Kolli, he also has films lined up with Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Odela. He is also working on his long-delayed fantasy drama Vishwambhara. Despite his busy schedule, Chiranjeevi shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon!