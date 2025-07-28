Chiranjeevi-director Bobby's upcoming film to begin in September: Report

Chiranjeevi-Bobby Kolli film to start soon

By Isha Sharma 03:02 pm Jul 28, 202503:02 pm

What's the story

Director Bobby Kolli (also known as KS Ravindra), who previously directed Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, will be teaming up with the superstar again for a new project. Although an official announcement is awaited, a report by 123Telugu suggests that the shooting for this untitled film will commence in September 2025. Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni has been roped in to oversee the visuals for this venture.