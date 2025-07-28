Listing all-rounders with this elite double in away Tests 

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the third cricketer in Test history to score 1,000-plus runs and take at least 30 wickets in an away country. The achievement came during the second session of Day 5 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Jadeja entered the elite list in style, scoring a stunning century to earn Team India a draw. Let's look at the all-rounders with the Test double of 1,000 runs & 30 wickets in an away nation.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja in England In England, Jadeja has played 14 Tests for India, scoring 1,096 runs at 42.15 with the help of seven fifties and a couple of tons. His tally of nine 50-plus Test scores while batting at six or lower is the joint-most for a visiting batter in England. He shares the record with West Indies great Garry Sobers. With his left-arm spin, Jadeja has taken 34 wickets in England at a higher average of 48.47 (BBI: 4/79).

#2 Garry Sobers in England Sobers is the only other visiting all-rounder with this double in England. He scored 1,820 runs across 21 Tests in the nation at a stunning average of 53.52. This includes 14 50-plus scores, including five hundreds. He also took 62 wickets with the ball in these games at 31.58. The tally includes as many as three fifers.