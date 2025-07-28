Benedict Cumberbatch's top 5 roles that prove he's a powerhouse

Benedict Cumberbatch has grown into a household name, thanks to his versatile acting skills and the unique voice he possesses. Over the years, he's played a range of roles that have proved how good an actor he is. From detectives to superheroes, Cumberbatch has made a mark in the film industry. Here, we explore five of his most iconic roles that made him one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Detective role 'Sherlock' - The modern detective In the BBC series Sherlock, Cumberbatch reimagined Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective for the modern day. His portrayal was defined by sharp wit and an insane attention to detail, captivating audiences around the world. The show became a massive hit, with Cumberbatch's performance being lauded for its depth and complexity.

Oscar-nominated role Cumberbatch commands the screen in 'The Power of the Dog' In The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch delivers one of his most powerful performances as the complex and menacing rancher Phil Burbank. His portrayal of a tortured man masking deep vulnerability earned him a well-deserved Oscar nomination. The psychological depth, slow-burn tension, and raw emotion he brings to the role make this Netflix western a must-watch in Cumberbatch's career, showcasing his range like never before in a brooding, Oscar-nominated masterpiece.

Complex role A complex role in '12 Years a Slave' In 12 Years a Slave, Cumberbatch delivers a restrained yet impactful performance as William Ford, a conflicted plantation owner torn between decency and societal norms. His portrayal adds emotional complexity to an already powerful narrative, making it one of his most compelling roles. Despite limited screen time, Cumberbatch leaves a lasting impression, showcasing his ability to convey internal conflict and moral struggle with subtlety, cementing this as a must-watch in his filmography.

Gripping Cumberbatch shines in 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' In Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Cumberbatch delivers a quietly compelling performance as Peter Guillam, the trusted aide to George Smiley. Holding his own among legends like Gary Oldman and Colin Firth, Cumberbatch adds depth and vulnerability to a role steeped in Cold War paranoia. The film's gripping narrative and stellar cast make it one of the finest spy thrillers—and one of Cumberbatch's most underrated, must-watch performances.