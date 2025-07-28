Ashwin slams England's 'double standards' after Manchester Test: Here's why

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed England's conduct during Day 5 of the Old Trafford Test against India. The match ended in a dramatic draw after India batted for 143 overs. They were down to 0/2 on the fourth evening, facing a 311-run deficit. While KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stitched a record 188-run stand, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their tons. However, controversy erupted in the final session when India declined England skipper Ben Stokes's handshake.

Context Why does this story matter? With the result out of sight on Day 5, Stokes offered to end the Test, as India were cruising on 386/4. Indian skipper Shubman Gill declined the same, allowing Jadeja and Sundar to chase their centuries. Both batters had fought valiantly after India were down to 222/4. However, Stokes and his teammates seemed miffed with India going after personal milestones. This added drama to an already gripping draw.

Critique Ashwin questions England's 'double standards' Ashwin took to his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat' to question England's double standards. He said, "Have you heard of a term called double standards? They have shown the definition of double standards in pictures over the last 10 minutes." "I know you can show your frustration, you can't win the game, you can fight with your players, you can throw your helmet around, after the match you can hit a wall, you can throw bottles, you can do boxing."

Justification Ashwin defends India's decision to bat on Ashwin defended India's decision to bat on in the final hour, saying they were "well within their rights." He said, "If I were India, I'd have stayed there for the remaining hour, played all 15 overs." He also criticized the decision to use part-time bowlers like Harry Brook and questioned why Stokes was frustrated at Jadeja and Sundar's desire to score centuries.

Pride Ashwin hails Team India, Joe Root Despite the controversy, Ashwin expressed pride in the Indian team's performance. He said, "I don't see this as a draw; it's an Indian win going into the next Test." He also praised Joe Root for not acting like Brook while bowling off-spin at the end of the match. "Massive respect for Root. When he was bowling off-spin at the end, he didn't act like Brook because he knows the value of runs. That's why he's nearing Sachin Tendulkar's record."