England vs India, Lord's Test: Key player matchups

After two riveting Tests, England and India are set to lock horns at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The Home of Cricket will host the 3rd Test between the two sides, starting July 10. England won the series opener at Headingley, before India claimed a record-breaking win at Edgbaston. A green-top surface awaits some exciting player match-ups at Lord's. Here are a few.

#1 Joe Root vs Jasprit Bumrah Following the Edgbaston Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return for the Lord's Test. Bumrah was rested at Edgbaston owing to workload management. This means his rivalry with England's Joe Root will be renewed. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has dismissed Root 10 times in Test cricket. Only Australia's Pat Cummins has uprooted Root more often (11).

#2 Indian openers vs Jofra Archer While Bumrah is raring to go, his counterpart Jofra Archer is set for a Test comeback after four years. Archer, who played his last Test in February 2021, will be lethal on a spicy Lord's deck. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will be wary of him in the first hour. Notably, Archer made his Test debut on this ground, in 2019.

#3 Ben Duckett vs Akash Deep Indian seamer Akash Deep's impeccable seam movement stunned England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. He took an incredible five-wicket haul in the final innings, driving India's win. Notably, Akash Deep dismissed England opener Ben Duckett in both innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has fallen to Akash Deep thrice in as many Test innings. The matchup will be one to watch out for.