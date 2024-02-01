Plans are underway to include more cities in the same day delivery option

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:57 am Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Taking on Amazon, Flipkart will start offering same-day delivery services in 20 cities across India, starting this month. The list includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, and Jaipur. Flipkart users in Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada can also avail same-day delivery. Customers in these 20 cities can expect their orders to arrive before midnight if placed by 1pm.

What products are covered in Flipkart's same-day delivery plans?

The same-day delivery service will cover a broad range of products such as mobile phones, fashion items, beauty products, lifestyle goods, books, home appliances, and electronics. Hemant Badri, head of supply chain in Flipkart, stated that plans are underway to include more cities in the same day delivery option. To note, Amazon has been offering same-day delivery in several Indian citites for a while now.

Infrastructure investments for same-day delivery

To support this initiative, Flipkart has made significant investments in infrastructure and transportation across multiple cities. The company is actively building a vast network of fulfillment centers to ensure efficient delivery services. Badri added that they are committed to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction and will further scale the service in the coming months to include more cities and product categories such as large appliances.