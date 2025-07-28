Why India's top gas importer wants a ₹12,000cr loan

Financial strategy

Capex for FY27 expected to exceed ₹5,000cr

Petronet LNG has ambitious plans for the coming years, with an estimated spending of ₹30,000 crore. A major chunk of this budget will go into the construction of the petrochemical project. The company's capital expenditure for FY27 is expected to exceed the current fiscal year's estimate of ₹5,000 crore. This indicates a ramp-up in investment as part of their growth strategy.