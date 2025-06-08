5 killed in separate road accidents in Gujarat
Five people, including three teenagers, were killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts, police said on Sunday.
The first accident took place near Dudhrej railway crossing on the Surendranagar-Dhrangadhra road around midnight.
Three young men—Divyansh Parmar (18), Imran Movar (16), and Afzal Sipai (22)—were riding their motorcycle when it collided with a truck.
Accident details
Trio on bike die after colliding with truck
Inspector R M Sangada of 'A' division police station confirmed the incident, saying, "The trio were heading back to the town when their motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. They died on the spot."
The truck driver has been detained, and a case will be registered against him.
Amreli tragedy
Woman, boy die in accident involving 2 motorcycles
In a separate incident in the Amreli district, a speeding car rammed into two motorcycles on Saturday night.
The crash killed a woman and a 14-year-old boy who were riding one of the motorcycles.
The victims were identified as Vanita Joshi (58) and Jay Joshi (14). They were returning home after dinner with their family when the accident occurred on the Savarkundla-Mahuva Road.
Collision aftermath
Car driver fled after abandoning his vehicle
Inspector CN Kugasia of Savarkundla police station said the family was riding on the wrong side of the road when the accident happened.
"While a 58-year-old woman died on the spot, the boy succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Amreli in the morning," he said.
Three other family members were injured in this tragic incident.
The car driver fled after abandoning his vehicle, and investigations are underway.