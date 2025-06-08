What's the story

Five people, including three teenagers, were killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts, police said on Sunday.

The first accident took place near Dudhrej railway crossing on the Surendranagar-Dhrangadhra road around midnight.

Three young men—Divyansh Parmar (18), Imran Movar (16), and Afzal Sipai (22)—were riding their motorcycle when it collided with a truck.