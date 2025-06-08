Assam floods: Death toll reaches 23, situation improving
What's the story
The flood situation in Assam is gradually improving, with the number of affected people and areas coming down to around 3.37 lakh across 12 districts.
The death toll from this year's floods and landslides has reached 23, including six mudslide fatalities as of Saturday.
Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are receding, but some continue to flow above danger levels.
Transport update
Ferry services to be resumed
In light of the improving flood situation, ferry services that were suspended will be partially resumed over the Brahmaputra.
The Guwahati-Madhyam Khanda Ferry Service will temporarily operate from Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat till the north bank approach road is restored and safe for commuters.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati-Kurua Ferry Service is expected to resume on Monday.
Relief efforts
Over 3.37 lakh people still affected
Despite the improving conditions, 3,37,358 people in 41 circles and 999 villages are still affected by the floods.
Sribhumi is the worst-hit area with over 1.93 lakh people affected.
In Hailakandi district, 73,724 people are still impacted, while Cachar district has reported 56,398 flood-affected residents.
Over 36,000 displaced persons are currently sheltered in 133 relief camps across the state.
Additional impact
Kaziranga, Pobitora parks affected
Two districts are still facing "urban floods," affecting 284 people. The floods have also impacted Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.
Cropland of 12,659 hectares remains submerged under floodwaters.
The operation of wooden boats in the Guwahati area continues to be prohibited till further notice, with decisions on their resumption pending after river condition assessments.