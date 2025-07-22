How to obtain NOC for your vehicle

Getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for your vehicle is a must when you intend to move it from one state to another in India. The document certifies that there are no dues or liabilities on the vehicle, making way for a seamless transfer of registration. The process includes a few steps, documentation, and verification, which may vary slightly from state to state. Here's a simple guide to sail through this process easily.

Document checklist Gather required documents To start the NOC process, collect all required documents including original Registration Certificate (RC), insurance papers, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and identity proof. Furthermore, Form 28 has to be duly filled and submitted. Make sure all documents are updated and valid, as any discrepancy could delay the process.

RTO visit Visit Regional Transport Office (RTO) Once your documents are ready, head to your local RTO where your vehicle has been registered. Submit all the required paperwork along with Form 28 at the specified counter. It is recommended to carry multiple copies of each document, some RTOs may ask for them for their records.

Fee payment Pay applicable fees After submitting your documents at the RTO, you'll have to pay a nominal fee for processing the NOC application. The fee depends on the type of vehicle and its age but usually falls between ₹100 and ₹500. Make sure to collect a receipt after payment as proof of transaction.

Document verification Verification process Next, the RTO will conduct a thorough verification of your submitted documents and check if there are any pending dues or legal issues associated with your vehicle. This step might take several days or even weeks depending on the workload at the office. Once verified successfully, they will issue an NOC.