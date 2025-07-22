Aamir Khan denies rumors of film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has dismissed rumors that he is planning a movie based on the infamous Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. The case saw a woman named Sonam allegedly conspiring with her lover to kill her new husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. However, Khan has now spoken up about these claims, rubbishing them.
Actor's response
'Where do these stories start...': Khan on murder case film
In a statement to Bollywood Hungama, Khan expressed confusion over the origin of such rumors. He said, "There is absolutely no truth to it." "I honestly don't know where these stories start," he added. His statement makes it clear that he has no plans to make a film related to this sensational case.
Career updates
Khan has a cameo in a film with Rajinikanth
Meanwhile, Khan is basking in the success of his recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned much praise from critics and audiences. He also has a cameo in the upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie with superstar Rajinikanth. "Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj," he said, adding that while the role may be brief, it holds significance in the storyline.