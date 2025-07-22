Aamir Khan denies rumors of film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder

In a statement to Bollywood Hungama, Khan expressed confusion over the origin of such rumors. He said, "There is absolutely no truth to it." "I honestly don't know where these stories start," he added. His statement makes it clear that he has no plans to make a film related to this sensational case.

Career updates

Khan has a cameo in a film with Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, Khan is basking in the success of his recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned much praise from critics and audiences. He also has a cameo in the upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie with superstar Rajinikanth. "Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj," he said, adding that while the role may be brief, it holds significance in the storyline.