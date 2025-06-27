'F1' loses race for screens to 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' 'Maa'

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. is reportedly unhappy with India's largest multiplex chain, PVR Inox , over the screen allocation for its upcoming release, F1: The Movie. The studio has accused the chain of favoring Bollywood films like Aamir Khan 's Sitaare Zameen Par and Kajol 's Maa over its Hollywood offerings. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of 2025, F1 is struggling to secure enough screens and prime-time slots in Indian theaters.

Studio's stance Warner Bros. threatened to pull out films from PVR Inox Warner Bros. has reportedly sent a warning to PVR Inox, demanding fair screen allocations for F1 and its upcoming releases. The studio has threatened to pull out films from the chain if their demands are not met. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Warner felt that they were getting unfair treatment...giving preference to Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa, films which are distributed by PVR Inox Pictures." WB-backed projects M3GAN 2.0 also got released on Friday.

Studio's strategy WB uses its other upcoming films as leverage To secure more screens for F1, Warner Bros. is reportedly using its upcoming films like Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman as leverage. The studio has warned PVR Inox that if it doesn't allocate the required shows for F1, it will skip the multiplex chain completely for its new releases. However, this strategy may not be feasible as PVR Inox is India's leading multiplex chain, and skipping it altogether could be detrimental for Warner Bros.