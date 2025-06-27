Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' fails to reach ₹100cr in Week-1
Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has witnessed a steady performance at the box office during its first week. The family drama, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, has raked in ₹89.15 crore (net) in India so far. However, it is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its opening week, as predicted before. The film tells the heartwarming story of 10 specially-abled individuals and their journey under a basketball coach played by Khan.
The film had a strong start with ₹10.7 crore on Day 1, witnessed a jump over the weekend, and held well through the weekdays. On its seventh day (Thursday), it collected an estimated ₹6.75 crore, taking the total to ₹89.15 crore in just one week. The film's collections dipped during weekdays, as is usual for most films, but it still maintained a steady pace at the box office.
Sitaare Zameen Par was released alongside Housefull 5, which has seen a major drop in its third week. On Day 21, the film earned just ₹0.85 crore (early estimates), proving that its time is up. The film's momentum was further boosted when President Droupadi Murmu recently watched it and praised it on social media. With strong audience support and a socially relevant message, Sitaare Zameen Par is now on track to enter the ₹100 crore club soon.