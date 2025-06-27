'SZP' box office collection

Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' fails to reach ₹100cr in Week-1

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:10 am Jun 27, 202510:10 am

Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has witnessed a steady performance at the box office during its first week. The family drama, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, has raked in ₹89.15 crore (net) in India so far. However, it is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its opening week, as predicted before. The film tells the heartwarming story of 10 specially-abled individuals and their journey under a basketball coach played by Khan.