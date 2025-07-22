Rakesh Roshan details 'eye-opening' week; says 'had blocked carotid arteries'
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently revealed that both his carotid arteries to the brain were "above 75% blocked." The 75-year-old actor-filmmaker shared this news on Instagram along with an image from the hospital. He also urged people, especially those over 45, to get regular health check-ups for prevention and awareness.
Health update
How the issue was discovered
Roshan shared, "This week has been truly eye-opening, during a routine full body health check up, the Dr conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck." "By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked." He revealed, "I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventive procedures done."
Recovery
'Back home and fully recovered'
However, Roshan revealed there's no need to worry, as he's back home now. "I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain is concerned." "A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old."
Health message
Prevention is always better than cure, says Roshan
Roshan stressed the importance of preventive measures, saying, "I think it's important to remember that prevention is always better than cure." The director is known for hit films like Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and Koi... Mil Gaya among others. He will be co-producing the upcoming film Krrish 4 which will be directed by his son Hrithik Roshan.