Rakesh Roshan details 'eye-opening' week; says 'had blocked carotid arteries' 

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently revealed that both his carotid arteries to the brain were "above 75% blocked." The 75-year-old actor-filmmaker shared this news on Instagram along with an image from the hospital. He also urged people, especially those over 45, to get regular health check-ups for prevention and awareness.

Health update How the issue was discovered Roshan shared, "This week has been truly eye-opening, during a routine full body health check up, the Dr conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck." "By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked." He revealed, "I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventive procedures done."

Recovery 'Back home and fully recovered' However, Roshan revealed there's no need to worry, as he's back home now. "I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain is concerned." "A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old."