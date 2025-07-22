Why Transylvania is perfect for a road trip 

Transylvania is another perfect place for self-drive road trips with its peaceful, beautiful roads. Famous for its stunning landscapes and fairy-tale villages, the region is an ideal spot for those who prefer exploring at their own pace. With narrow roads winding through dense forests and historic castles, you can discover the magic of Transylvania yourself. Here are some of the best routes and tips.

Drive 1 Exploring the Transfagarasan Highway Another road that deserves a mention is the Transfagarasan Highway, which is often called one of the most beautiful roads of the world. Spanning over 90 kilometers, it connects Wallachia and Transylvania through hairpin turns and tunnels. With stunning views of the Fagaras Mountains, the road is a must-see for any driving aficionado. Travelers must keep changing weather in mind and ensure their vehicle's good condition.

Drive 2 Discovering Saxon villages A drive through Transylvania's Saxon villages is bound to give you a peek into Romania's rich cultural heritage. Villages like Viscri and Biertan boast of their fortified churches and traditional architecture. From cobblestone streets to colorful houses lining the roads, these settlements give an authentic look at rural life in Romania. You can relish local crafts and cuisine while exploring these charming communities.

Drive 3 Journey through Apuseni Mountains The Apuseni Mountains provide another beautiful route ideal for self-drive trips. Famous for its karst landscapes, caves, and waterfalls, the mountains also offer plenty of opportunities to indulge in outdoor activities such as hiking or picnicking en route. This region is not as crowded as the rest of Transylvania, making it easier for the travelers to soak in nature without disturbance.