When in Scotland, visit these quirky museums 

Beyond Edinburgh and Glasgow, Scotland has plenty of quirky museums to offer. These lesser-known attractions highlight Scotland's rich history and culture, giving you a glimpse into its maritime history, local folklore, etc. They invite you to explore the diverse heritage of Scotland in unexpected ways, making for a captivating experience for anyone willing to know more about this beautiful nation.

Lead mining The Museum of Lead Mining Situated in Wanlockhead, the Museum of Lead Mining provides a look into Scotland's industrial past. You can explore restored cottages, go on an underground mine visit, and learn about the lives of miners who worked here centuries ago. The museum also has exhibits on geology and mineralogy, giving you an insight into lead mining's impact on the region. Ideal for industrial history or geology enthusiasts.

Textile heritage Shetland Textile Museum The Shetland Textile Museum gives a glimpse into the island's rich textile tradition. Situated in Lerwick, it emphasizes Shetland's famous knitting patterns and weaving techniques. Not only can visitors get a glimpse of historical garments, tools used by local artisans, but they can also participate in workshops to learn traditional skills themselves. Anyone fascinated by textiles or willing to know more about Shetland's cultural heritage must visit this amazing museum.