Adding seeds to your breakfast not only boosts heart health but also keeps you alive and kicking. These nutrient powerhouses, packed with fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants, go a long way in promoting cardiovascular health. Including a mix of seeds gives you an extra boost of energy for the day ahead. Here are five seeds that will do wonders for your morning routine.

Drive 1 Flaxseeds: A fiber-rich choice Flaxseeds are an amazing source of dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. The high fiber content helps lower cholesterol levels, whereas omega-3s reduce inflammation in the body. Regularly eating flaxseeds may improve heart health by lowering the blood pressure and making blood vessels healthy. You can easily add ground flaxseeds to your smoothies or sprinkle them over oatmeal for a healthy start to the day.

Drive 2 Chia seeds: Nutrient-dense powerhouse Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which in turn supports heart health. Chia seeds also soak up liquid, forming a gel-like consistency that keeps you feeling full longer. This makes them an excellent addition to yogurt or overnight oats for a sustained release of energy throughout the morning.

Drive 3 Pumpkin seeds: Magnesium boosters Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, an important mineral that is needed to keep the heart rhythm and muscles working normally. Eating enough magnesium is associated with a reduced risk of hypertension and heart disease. Pumpkin seeds also have cholesterol-lowering plant-based compounds called phytosterols. You can have them as a crunchy topping on cereal or blend them in smoothies for some texture.

Drive 4 Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E source Sunflower seeds offer a healthy dose of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from free radical damage. The vitamin is essential for healthy skin and eyes, and immune function. Notably, sunflower seeds also contain healthy fats which improve cholesterol profiles when included in a balanced diet. Sprinkle them over salads or mix them in granola for an added flavor.