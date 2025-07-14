Don't toss mango seeds: Try these recipes

We all throw away mango seeds, but did you know that it holds a treasure trove of culinary magic for the daring? Yes! You can use these seeds to whip up delicious meals that can give an interesting twist to your otherwise mundane cooking repertoire. From savory snacks to cooling drinks, the mango seeds can allow an adventurous cook to discover new flavors and textures. Here are five interesting recipes using this under-appreciated ingredient.

Smoothie Mango seed smoothie delight Transform mango seeds into a refreshing smoothie by blending them with ripe mango pulp, yogurt, and honey. The seed's subtle nuttiness complements the sweetness of the mango, creating a balanced drink perfect for warm days. Add a handful of mint leaves for an extra burst of freshness. This smoothie is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients from both the fruit and its seed.

Chutney Spicy mango seed chutney Create a spicy chutney with ground mango seeds mixed with green chilies, coriander leaves, and ginger. It goes well with flatbreads or rice dishes, giving a tangy kick to your meal. The natural oils in the seed enhance the flavors while adding a creamy texture without any added fats.

Snack Roasted mango seed snack Roast mango seeds till they turn golden brown and crunchy for an effortless snack option. Simply season them with salt and your preferred spices like cumin or paprika for flavor. These roasted seeds serve as an amazing substitute for regular nuts or chips when you're in the mood for something savory but healthy.

Pancakes Mango seed flour pancakes Grind dried mango seeds into flour, and use it as part of your pancake batter mix. Combine it with regular flour in equal parts along with milk, sugar, and baking powder for fluffy pancakes that have a hint of nutty flavor from the seed flour. Serve these pancakes topped with fresh fruits or syrup.