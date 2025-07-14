New UPI rule speeds up your refunds starting tomorrow

Direct reprocessing

Banks can now mark genuine chargebacks for reprocessing

With the new rules, banks will have the power to directly mark genuine, previously declined chargebacks as fit for reprocessing. A chargeback is a mechanism that allows UPI users to formally dispute a case where money has been deducted but the service or product was not delivered. Banks and payment apps track these disputes through URCS, which serves as a common platform for such complaints.