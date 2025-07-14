Swiggy grants stock options worth ₹150cr to employees

The newly issued stock options will convert into fully paid-up equity shares once they are vested. Employees can exercise these options anytime after the vesting period, up until the company's liquidation. The total value of this grant is estimated based on the last closing price of ₹385.15 per share in the market.

Past grants

Swiggy's financial performance and previous ESOP grants

In April, Swiggy had announced an ESOP package worth ₹443.4 crore for eligible employees. The company also revealed in January that it had approved the allotment of over 2.61 crore equity shares to eligible employees under its Swiggy ESOP Plan 2015 & Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021. Despite a nearly doubling of net losses to ₹1,081 crore in Q1 due to aggressive expansion plans, Swiggy's operating revenue grew by 45% year-on-year to ₹4,410 crore during the same period.