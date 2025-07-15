Love veggies? You need to try these recipes

In the hustle of modern life, many traditional recipes have been trumped by contemporary culinary trends. However, some of these forgotten veggie recipes from grandma's kitchen hold a treasure trove of flavors and nutrition. Not only do these dishes offer a taste of nostalgia, they give us a peek into the culinary wisdom passed down generations. Here are five such hidden gems.

Lentil delight Savory lentil pancakes Another nutritious breakfast option are savory lentil pancakes. Ground lentils mixed with spices and herbs make an excellent protein and fiber-rich start to the day. The batter is prepared by soaking the lentils overnight, grinding them into a paste, and mixing with cumin seeds, coriander leaves, and green chilies. Cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown, these pancakes taste best with chutney/yogurt.

Pumpkin comfort Spiced pumpkin stew Spiced pumpkin stew is a hearty dish that warms up any meal. In this recipe, diced pumpkin is simmered with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and an array of spices such as turmeric and cumin. The final product is a flavorful stew that's both comforting and nourishing. Traditionally served with rice or flatbread, this dish highlights the versatility of pumpkin as an ingredient while giving you essential vitamins like A and C.

Pepper surprise Stuffed bell peppers Stuffed bell peppers are a delicious medley of textures and flavors. For this recipe, bell peppers are stuffed with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa mixed with vegetables like carrots and peas, along with spices like paprika for flavoring. Baked till tender, yet firm enough to hold their shape when served hot out of the oven, make them ideal as either a main course or side dish option at any gathering.

Beetroot treats Beetroot cutlets Beetroot cutlets are colorful patties of grated beetroot, mixed with mashed potatoes. Seasoned with ginger-garlic paste and garam masala powder, they are shallow fried till they become crispy on the outside, soft inside. These colorful wonders can be served as appetizers, with mint chutney dip. This adds an extra zing factor, enhancing the overall experience further, without compromising on health benefits of consuming beetroots regularly.