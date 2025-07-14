Visiting Italy? Head over to these villages

Italy is famous for its busy cities and iconic landmarks, but tucked away in its scenic beauty are villages that promise a peaceful getaway. These surprisingly cozy havens offer the perfect respite from the regular tourist trails. With their unique charm, rich history, and breathtaking views, each of these villages is ideal for a quiet getaway. Here are five such villages that offer an idyllic experience, away from the maddening crowd.

Ancient beauty The charm of Civita di Bagnoregio Perched atop a hill in the Lazio region, Civita di Bagnoregio is known as "the dying town" because of erosion. However, it gives stunning views of the surrounding valleys. Given that it can only be accessed via footbridge, this village lures people with its medieval architecture and narrow streets. One can explore ancient churches and relish local delicacies at quaint cafes while soaking in the timeless atmosphere.

Peaceful retreat Tranquility in Montemerano Montemerano falls under Tuscany's Maremma region and is famous for its well-preserved medieval center. The village has cobblestone streets lined with pretty houses covered with flowers. Its main square has a beautiful thirteenth-century church. Montemerano makes for an ideal setting for long walks and enjoying authentic Tuscan cuisine.

Mountain views Scenic beauty of Castelmezzano Nestled in the dramatic mountain scenery of the Lucanian Dolomites, Castelmezzano attracts nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. The village's stone houses blend seamlessly into the rocky poke of the landscape, creating a postcard-perfect setting. Visitors can hike along trails or try their hand at rock climbing while taking in the panoramic views of lush valleys below.

Historical appeal Serene atmosphere of Corinaldo Corinaldo is located in Italy's Marche region and is known for its stunning defensive walls from medieval times. This hilltop village enchants tourists with its historical buildings, including palaces and churches with beautiful frescoes. Corinaldo also organizes several cultural events during the year, which highlight local traditions in a peaceful setting.