5 iconic places that inspired classic literature 

Literary pilgrimages take you closer to the worlds of your favorite authors, visiting places that inspired iconic literature. From villages to cities, these destinations steeped in literary history, will give book lovers an enriching experience. Here are five global literary pilgrimages that will leave literature enthusiasts spellbound.

Bath visit 'Pride and Prejudice' in Bath Bath, England, is what comes to mind when we think of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The city gives you a taste of the Regency era with its Georgian architecture and historic sites. You can visit the Jane Austen Centre, which gives an insight into her life and works. Walking tours take you to places that inspired her novels, making it a must-visit for classic literature fans.

Long Island exploration 'The Great Gatsby' in Long Island Long Island's North Shore is notoriously referred to as "The Gold Coast," the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. Here, you can see the extravagant mansions straight out of Jay Gatsby's world. From Oheka Castle to Old Westbury Gardens, you can visit the estates to live out the grandeur Fitzgerald wrote about.

Stratford-upon-Avon tour Shakespeare's Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, is brimming with places associated with his life. You can visit places such as Shakespeare's Birthplace Museum and Anne Hathaway's Cottage. The Royal Shakespeare Theatre also presents his plays, taking you back to the time of the Elizabethans and honoring the legacy of one of the greatest figures in literature.

La Mancha journey 'Don Quixote' in La Mancha La Mancha in Spain is the setting of Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote. Travelers can take routes through windmill-speckled landscapes that resemble scenes from the legendary novel. The region also honors the legacy of Cervantes with museums dedicated to his work, giving a glimpse of Spanish literature.