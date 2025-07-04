Historical gems in South America: A list

South America's coastal cities are dotted with historical gems that take you back to the continent's colorful past. From timeworn ruins to colonial-era buildings, these cities give you a chance to witness history while soaking in breathtaking ocean views. Whether you are a passionate history buff or just the curious kind, these places have something for everyone. Here are some historical gems in South America's coastal cities.

Cartagena Cartagena's Walled City Cartagena on Colombia's Caribbean coast is known for its well-preserved walled city. Built in the 16th century to protect against pirate attacks, this UNESCO World Heritage site is characterized by cobblestone streets and colorful colonial buildings. Tourists can explore historic landmarks such as the Palace of the Inquisition and San Felipe de Barajas Castle. The city's walls provide a panoramic view of both the old town and the sea.

Valparaíso Valparaiso's historic quarter Valparaiso, a port city in Chile, is famous for its steep hillsides and colorful street art. Its historic quarter is a UNESCO World Heritage site for its distinct urban design and architecture from the nineteenth century. The area features landmarks such as La Sebastiana, one of poet Pablo Neruda's homes, and Ascensor Concepcion, one of several funiculars that take visitors up steep hills.

Lima Lima's Plaza Mayor Lima's Plaza Mayor lies in the heart of Peru's capital city and has been a focal point since its establishment by Spanish conquistadors in 1535. Enclosed by important buildings like Government Palace and Cathedral Basilica of Lima, this square gives a glimpse of colonial-era architecture. Other attractions in proximity include Casa de Aliaga—a well-preserved colonial mansion—and Monastery of San Francisco with its catacombs.

Salvador Salvador's Pelourinho district Salvador da Bahia in Brazil has Pelourinho District—a neighborhood lined with colorful buildings, dating back to when it was Brazil's first capital during Portuguese rule from 1549 until 1763. The area features baroque churches such as Sao Francisco Church and museums celebrating Afro-Brazilian culture, highlighting Salvador's diversity. Strolling through Pelourinho is like traveling back in time.