Shopping in Vietnam: Markets you can't miss

Vietnam , with its rich culture and tradition, has more markets to offer than the colorful ones in Ho Chi Minh City. These hidden gems give you an insight into the local life, crafts, foods, traditions, etc. They can be visited not just for shopping but for experiencing the diversity of the country's cultural tapestry. Visit these hidden gems for a unique insight into the heart of the country.

Waterways Floating market adventures The Mekong Delta is dotted with several floating markets where vendors sell goods directly from their boats. The Cai Rang Floating Market is one of the largest and most popular among tourists and locals alike. Tourists can find fresh produce, handmade crafts, and traditional Vietnamese snacks while navigating through the loaded waterways. The market comes alive in the early morning, as traders exchange goods on their boats.

Artisanship Traditional handicraft markets In Hoi An, you can go through traditional handicraft markets showcasing the skills of local artisans. These markets have an array of handmade products including lanterns, pottery, textiles, etc. However, the Night Market in Hoi An is especially known for its colorful lanterns lighting up the streets after sunset. You can even see artisans at work and attend workshops to learn traditional crafting techniques.

Cultural exchange Ethnic minority markets If you want to experience the diversity of Vietnam's cultures first-hand, Sapa's ethnic minority markets are the place to be. These weekly markets witness various ethnic groups come together to sell handcrafted items such as clothing, jewelry, and woven baskets. Bac Ha Market is among the largest in Sapa and presents an explosion of colors with stalls selling everything from textiles to fresh produce.