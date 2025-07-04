For hiking lovers: Stunning routes in the Andes 

The mighty Andes mountains of South America are home to some of the best hidden trails promising breathtaking adventures. Often eclipsed by the more popular ones, these paths provide unique opportunities for exploration and discovery. From lush valleys to rugged peaks, Andean trails are a treasure trove for those looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience. Here's taking a look at some of them!

Trek 1 Discover the Choquequirao trek Popularly termed as the sister city of Machu Picchu, the Choquequirao trek gets only a fraction of its visitors. The trail promises captivating views of the Apurimac River as well as the surrounding mountains. The challenging yet rewarding trek takes you through archaeological sites to get a glimpse of Incan history. It takes around four to five days to complete this journey through diverse terrains.

Trek 2 Venture through Cordillera Huayhuash Cordillera Huayhuash is famous for its dramatic scenery and challenging terrain. One of the most beautiful treks in the world, this circuit has snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes. The trail covers roughly 130km and typically takes around ten days to finish. Expect high-altitude passes and remote campsites that provide solitude in the lap of nature's grandeur.

Trek 3 Explore Ausangate Circuit's beauty The Ausangate Circuit takes you deep into the wilderness of Peru, with stunning turquoise lakes and colorful mountains. Famous for its stunning views, the trek goes around Mount Ausangate for six days on average. As trekkers make their way through high-altitude passes (up to 5,200 meters above sea level), they will also meet traditional Quechua communities on the way.